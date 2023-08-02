A$AP Rocky and Peso Pluma will drop a song for the rapper’s upcoming album, ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

Peso Pluma continues making big moves, and this time A$AP Rocky has confirmed a collaboration with the Mexican star. During an interview with Complex, the American rapper spoke about the upcoming joint track and why he joined forces with the Latino rising star.

After producer Julia Lewis took to social media to share an image of the two artists, the outlet asked Rihanna’s boyfriend if he was working with Peso Pluma on a project.

“Yeah, we were working on something for my album. I f*ck with him. I love the fact that he’s successful right now, he’s doing his thing all over Spotify and Apple and whatnot. And he’s going crazy overseas, especially in Mexico, doing his thing,” he said.

According to the rapper, although Peso Pluma’s music is everywhere, he clarified he didn’t just jump on the wave because the corridos tumbados star is trending but because he likes him as a person. “But I genuinely like him because he is of the culture,” Rocky said.

“I’m not really one to just collaborate with somebody because they’re poppin’. I would prefer for there to be some significance there, and I personally like him,” he told Complex. “I love his music, and I think it’s different. I think that’s something that I want to sonically explore. That’s why we collabed.”

When will A$AP Rocky and Peso Pluma drop their song?

The exact date is yet to be confirmed; however, A$AP Rocky said their collab will be part of his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. The project also includes longtime collaborators Metro Boomin, Hit-Boy, and Tyler.

According to GQ, in addition to Peso Pluma as a guest vocalist, the rapper will have first-time collaborations with Madlib, The Alchemist, and rising Memphis producer Hitkidd.

Will Rihanna be part of A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb album?

The publication said that although he is open to continuously working with Rihanna, he is unsure when we’ll hear a new track with her and him. “I’m always down to collab with my partner,” Rocky said. “She’s a phenomenal creative. Yeah, there’s a lot of things we’re going to collaborate on, from products for children.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents in 2022. Their firstborn, RZA, was born on May 13, 2022, and in less than a year, RiRi announced she was expecting her second child during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.