‘The White Lotus’ season 3: This is where the season is set

“The White Lotus” is ready to take on a new country in its third season. The show, which has won numerous awards over its past seasons, is gearing up for a new installment, this time, in Thailand.

Season two was set in Sicily

Sources confirmed to Variety that it’s very likely that season three will be shot in a Four Seasons resort, like previous seasons. This time, the resort will be located in Thailand, which has four locations in the country, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samiu, and the Golden Triangle. These locations have a bit of everything in terms of setting, leaving the series with options that include city views, jungles, country, and the beach.

Mike White, the series’ showrunner, hasn’t revealed any information on the new season but has said that it’ll look into the topics of death and Eastern religion. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” said White in an HBO clip following the season two finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The second season won plenty of awards.

White appears to be scouting locations for the new season. There have been no announcement regarding casting; considering the show’s approach to storytelling, with each new season featuring a new ensemble, it’s likely season three will feature new characters played by seasoned and rising actors.

Previous seasons have starred Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, and more.