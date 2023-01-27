Jennifer Coolidge sneaks into Jennifer Lopez’s hotel room and leaves a hilarious video on her phone

Jennifer Lopez needs to keep her phone away from Jennifer Coolidge! The 61-year-old actress sneaked inside JLo’s hotel room and began recording on her phone.

“Found this in my phone… @ShotgunWeddingMovie premieres TONIGHT on @PrimeVideo!!!! But only If you feel like laughing… JLo & JCo,” the 53-year-old captioned the post.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The hilarious clip shows The White Lotus filming herself and looking for the singer’s “fake” lashes. “You know it’s so weird; this isn’t my hotel room,” Coolidge began. “This is JLo’s hotel room. Oh my god, I’m on your phone! Hey, J lovers! I’m going to be in so much trouble.”

“I want to find her lashes, she has lashes that are like two inches long, but you can’t quite tell that they’re fake,” Coolidge said, laughing.

The Jennifers star in the Prime Video film Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel. The project will begin streaming on January 27, 2023.

Coolidge is known for her fun personality and funny moments, and now that the acclaimed actress has decided to join TikTok, she is giving a hilarious interpretation of Jennifer Lopez’s song “Jenny From The Block.”