Camila Cabello performs ‘Havana’ alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend

Before serving as a coach on The Voice, Camila Cabello had her chance to showcase her talent in another singing competition. Years later, she was able to sing along hit “Havana” with her fellow coaches during the show’s season 22.

In a recently released behind-the-scenes clip, the former Fifth Harmony member said that sharing the stage with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend was “such an honor.”

“They’re such incredible artists I feel almost embarrassed that they sang my song,” Cabello says, as reported by People. “But it was really cool!”

According to the publications, the singers collaborated for the first time to create the arrangement. The 25-year-old Cuban American star said the process “moved very quick.”

“The rehearsal arrangement process was very loose,” she says. “We did like one quick 15-minute rehearsal [during lunch], which was cool because we didn’t have time to overthink things. The next day we performed it, we ran over it a few times, and then we [filmed] it.”

But Camila wasn’t the only excited! Stefani, Legend, and Shelton also said that singing “Havana” was exhilarating, and all of them “had so much fun.”

“It was so fun looking over at everybody,” she says. “Honestly, it felt like a huge honor.”

As a coach, Cabello previously said she would use all the competition experience to connect with her team and lead one of her singers to victory. Season 22 of The Voice premiered on Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. on NBC.