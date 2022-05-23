Argentine-American journalist, television director, and producer Nicolas “Nick” Barili will host De La Calle, a cultural docu-series that explores Latino music. The project, created by Barili, is a new partnership between MTV Entertainment Studios and Zero Point Zero Production to take viewers on a journey into the Latinx diaspora.

De La Calle will dive into the evolution of Urbano music and cultures that ignited the musical revolution of Hip Hop, Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, Cumbia, and other sounds influencing music worldwide.

Barili will map out and shed light on a genre that used to be marginalized by society while having enlightening conversations with the biggest names in Latin music, cultural icons, and other fascinating characters, including Residente, Sech, Arcangel, Snow Tha Product, Nicky Jam, Renato, Dimelo Flow, Ivy Queen, Vico C, Orishas’ Youtel, Chocquibtown’s Goyo, El Aleman, and Duki.

“Through music, I want to explore the heartbeat of Latin and Hispanic culture and the vast diaspora that entails,” Barili told HOLA! USA. “What connects us? What makes us different? De La Calle takes us to the streets to document the creativity, beauty, dignity, vulnerability, and strength to persevere through the struggle,” he explains.

©Ezequiel Casares



Nicolas Barili will host ‘De La Calle,’ an upcoming cultural docu-series that explores Latino music

According to Nick, in addition, to talking about the rise of the movement, his goal is to show the humanity behind our superstars. “There is so much more to our communities than the negative stereotypes I see when I turn on my tv. What better way to tell our stories than through the power of music?!” he notes.

“I named the series De La Calle not only because the seeds of the music movements were born in the streets but also because I want to be intentional about humanizing the streets,” Barili explains to our publication. “The majority of the people I come across on the street are hard-working folks trying to get by. But the stereotype that has been perpetuated has the world thinking that only negative things happen in the streets. We are reclaiming the streets para la comunidad con dignidad (for the community with dignity).”

The show is part of MTV Entertainment Group’s key strategy and commitment to diverse storytelling and fostering global connections and communities. De La Calle comes from the idea to unite Latino urban music from the United States to Panama, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, and beyond; therefore, the show will be transmitted in English and Spanish.