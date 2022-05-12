8 great movies about mental health

Mental health is a topic that’s often discussed in films and stories. These issues make characters relatable and interesting, highlighting parts of ourselves that we don’t feel all that comfortable discussing with other people. Still, mental health is a topic that’s not easy to get right, with movies often minimizing or exploiting these topics for the sake of their story. Balancing a the elements of good story and respecting a real illness isn’t easy, but it’s important.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and thus the perfect opportunity to discuss some films that discuss mental health with a nuanced perspective.

Still Alice

Starring Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart, “Still Alice” is an intense experience, depicting one of the world’s most feared diseases: early-onset Alzheimer’s. The film follows Dr. Alice Howland (Moore), a linguistics professor, whose life comes undone as she starts to struggle with the disease.

As Good As It Gets

Starring Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt and Greg Kinnear, “As Good As It Gets” is a romantic comedy, following Melvin Udall (Nicholson) a cynic romance novelist with OCD. Nicholson plays Udall as a terrible person, someone who’s homophobic, racist, and hates everyone. Still, as he cares for his neighbor’s dog, he starts to change, making for one of his most memorable roles.

Good Will Hunting

Launching the careers of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, “Good Will Hunting” follows Will Hunting, a 20-year-old janitor who’s brilliant but troubled, and comes into his own after being forced to attend therapy after assaulting a police officer.