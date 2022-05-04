There’s no doubt Angelina’s portrayal of supermodel Gia Carangi was one of the most powerful and dramatic performances of her career, earning her first Screen Actors Guild Award, second Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy nomination.

“Playing a real person you identify with and can feel makes you feel a responsibility. Then you live inside her world for a bit and you just feel so deeply sad that she never really knew love and felt she was of value other than a thing or a face. And at that time, with AIDS, I can’t even imagine how she must have felt about how she was treated,” the actress said about her experience portraying the model.