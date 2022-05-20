Ryan Garcia explores mental health with wellness experts in new Snapchat series ‘The Fight Inside’

Ryan Garcia joins the Mental Health Awareness Month conversations in the new Snapchat series Ryan Garcia: The Fight Inside. Beginning Saturday, May 21, fans can watch the latest episodes of this 10-part series every other day (through 6/8), in which the 23-year-old undefeated boxer and social media star guides viewers through an intimate exploration of mental health.

Garcia will host athlete friends and wellness experts during the social media series, including Noah Beck, FaZe Rug, and Candace Parker.

“Excited to share the trailer for my new Snap Series The Fight Inside,” the boxer wrote on Instagram. “For anyone, like myself, who has experienced anxiety or depression, hopeful ly this show gives you tools and lets you know you are not alone.”

“Proud of you brotha @kingryan. You’re helping more people than you can imagine with projects like this,” Mental Strength Coach Dr. Armando (Mondo) González said in the comments section.

Watch the trailer below

Subscribe and watch the series on Snapchat