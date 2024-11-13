Enrique Iglesias opens up about his family life in Miami

Enrique Iglesias captivated fans with his surprise appearance at the LOS40 Music Awards 2024, held at Barcelona's Palau Sant Jordi. Returning to Spain after three years, Iglesias attended the awards for charity and shared rare insights into his family life in Miami. In a warm pre-show interview hosted by Cris Regatero and Cris Vanadia, the global pop icon spoke candidly about his life as a father, saying, "I'm relaxing, spending time at home with my kids, taking them to school, watching them grow. I have three children: six-year-old twins and a four-year-old daughter, and it feels like they grow up a little every day."

Iglesias expressed a new appreciation for his family-centered lifestyle, adding, "I'm headed home tonight, and it already feels like they've grown while I've been away."

© Keith Griner Enrique Iglesias has been touring over the past year

The singer, the son of Spanish music legend Julio Iglesias, also expressed concern for his homeland, reflecting on recent events in Valencia. "I may live in Miami, but my heart is here. I'm Spanish; this is my country," he affirmed, referencing the impact of the recent DANA storm.

As Iglesias embraces this stage of his life, he has made it clear that family now takes precedence. In early April, Iglesias released his latest album, Final Vol.2, which he has announced will be the last album of his career. While not planning to retire, he admitted he feels less pressure to release full albums, instead preferring to focus on occasional singles. "I'm not done with music, but right now, I want to be there for my kids," he shared, hinting at a more balanced approach to his career.

© GettyImages

Recently, Iglesias made headlines with a deal with Influence Media Partners, in which he sold his entire song catalog for an estimated $100 million. Although neither party confirmed the amount, the significant transaction includes his discography and image rights, a move aimed at expanding licensing opportunities.

© Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias tends to keep his personal life under wraps, preferring to maintain a level of privacy about his relationships. However, glimpses into his life occasionally make their way into the media. Notably, about a year ago, his brother, Julio José Iglesias, shared an intriguing revelation during an interview. He suggested that Enrique might have quietly tied the knot with former tennis player Anna Kournikova. “What he didn’t do is have a big wedding.” However, he did not want to go deeper: “Enrique has been with Anna for many years and has three beautiful children,” Julio José commented.

Enrique Iglesias is deeply committed to his wife, Anna Kournikova, and their children. He has maintained a stable family life for over twenty years. Their twins, Nicholas and Lucy, are now six years old, while their youngest, Mary, turned four in January.