Victoria and David Beckham enjoy a day on the yacht with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

After purchasing a gorgeous mansion in Miami, David and Victoria Beckham have left behind the UK's autumn chill for the sun-soaked warmth of the East Coast. The couple has been settling into their new home while getting to know their neighbors, enjoying relaxed, sun-filled days aboard a luxury yacht. On Monday, they were joined by close friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who live nearby, making for a laid-back yet star-studded boating adventure.

Victoria Beckham and Cindy Crawford wore coordinated looks

The always fashionable Victoria was spotted aboard the yacht in a chic navy mini dress, designed with a short, sleeveless cut that was perfect for the warm weather. To protect her face from the sun, she accessorized with a matching cap.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Supermodel Crawford kept it breezy with a blue blouse and white pants, layering a swimsuit underneath in case the group decided to take a dip. A wide-brimmed white hat and dark sunglasses completed her look, while her husband opted for a casual but stylish outfit of light teal shorts and a comfortable T-shirt.

Victoria, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

The couples looked relaxed, clearly ready to enjoy a laid-back afternoon on the water. David, an always friendly host, was all smiles as he welcomed his new friends aboard.

It was reported in October that the couple purchased an $80 million mega-mansion in a luxurious waterfront community in Florida. The modern home features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms, designed by Choeff Levy Fischman.

Outside, the 14,270-square-foot property offers 124 feet of waterfrontage and stunning panoramic views. The couple also has space to moor their $20 million private yacht out front, which they were recently spotted enjoying on the waters of Miami.

The couple's yacht has become a favorite hang out spot

As the sun continues to shine in Miami, it seems the Beckhams are settling in comfortably and making the most of their time on the East Coast. With their new neighbors and their growing network of famous faces, we can expect many more sunny days filled with celebrity invitations.