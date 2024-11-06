Edgar Ramirez to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson in new action-comedy movie

Edgar Ramirez continues his successful career in Hollywood. The Venezuelan actor has received praise following his performance in 'Emilia Perez' sharing the screen with Selena Gomez. Now, Ramirez is embarking on new projects after sharing his experience filming the musical and preparing for the theatrical release of the movie.

The actor will be sharing the screen with none other than Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson and Grammy winner Andra Day. The three stars will be acting in the new action-comedy 'The Honest Liar' written and directed by Wayne Kramer.

© Kevin Mazur Samuel L. Jackson attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Jackson is set to play an award-winning actor, who has to teach undercover cops how to act like criminals. As per Deadline, the official synopsis reads: “Nick DeFranco is an award-winning actor facing jail time when he falls for an undercover sting. Nick criticizes the undercover police for their terrible “acting’ that he can’t believe he fell for."

© Amy Sussman Andra Day attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

"He knew something was wrong and went for it anyway. Impressed by Nick’s acting ability, the Police Captain offers Nick probation instead of hard time, in return for teaching his team how to act like real dealers. Nick has no choice but to agree."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez and Zoe Saldana attend the "Emilia Perez" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

It's still unclear if Ramirez will be playing one of the cops. However, the storyline has a twist. "When Nick gets involved with a female rookie, he finds himself playing amateur undercover cop and getting more involved than intended, putting them both in danger of blowing her cover with some dangerous criminals.”

The actor shared his experience working with Selena Gomez:

"I had the best scene partner in Selena," he revealed to HOLA! during an exclusive interview. "We were very lucky that we were able to trust each other so quickly, and so easily. It was real, it was beautiful, it was a beautiful thing. It felt like we’d known each other for a very long time. We felt very safe with each other and very quickly became each other's safety net so that we were able to hold hands and jump off the cliff."