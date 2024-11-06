'Stranger Things' shares teaser and release date for its final season

Stranger Things is coming to an end. After nearly a decade of being one of Netflix's staple shows, the series is concluding the story of Mike, Eleven, and all of the residents of Hawkins. Netflix has released its first teaser for the series' final season, promising more chaos, monsters, and '80s nostalgia.

© @stranger_things A behind the scenes look at Stranger Things 5

The series teaser was shared to commemorate "Stranger Things Day," which takes place on November 6th. For those who remember, the character of Will Byers disappeared in the world of the series on November 6th, kickstarting the events that have served as the engine of the show.

While Netflix hasn't announced a release date, it has shared that the fifth season of the series would be released in 2025. It's likely that the season will be split into two parts, extending the longevity of the title on the streamer.

The teaser is a brief clip set to the "Stranger Things" introduction song, presenting the titles of the season's episodes.

These include: “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing Of…,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape from Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and the series finale, “The Rightside Up.”

You can check out the clip in full below.

More details about the new season of 'Stranger Things'

The final season of the series has been well-guarded by Netflix, which has only shared a few key details.

The original cast will be returning for the season, including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, and more will be returning. New cast members Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux have been announced.

Another exciting development is that Frank Darabont, the mastermind behind projects like "The Shawshank's Redemption" and the first season of "The Walking Dead" would be directing two of the new season's episodes. This marks Darabont's first time in 11 years that he's working on a TV series or film.