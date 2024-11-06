Salma Hayek, Charli XCX, and Anya Taylor-Joy to star in 'Joan Of Arc' movie: Details

Charli XCX is embarking on a new career. The fan-favorite singer is making the transition into acting, sharing the screen with none other than Salma Hayek, Chris Evans, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Charli previously shared her desire to act following her success with her latest album.

Directed by Romain Gavras, filming has already started in Greece and Bulgaria, inspired by a screenplay Gavras co-wrote with Succession's Will Arbery. The storyline follows Joan Of Arc, played by Anya. However, it is "loosely inspired" by the defender of the French nation.

As reported by Deadline, she is "a zealous spirit driven by a volcanic prophecy only she can hear, who is on a mission to save the world from a fiery reckoning." Other familiar faces will be sharing the screen, including rapper Yung Lean, 'Emily in Paris' star Jeremy O. Harris, Ambika Mod, Vincent Cassel, and more.

"Along with her militia of mystical disciples, she hijacks a glamorous charity gala and takes three hostages: Mike Tyler (Evans), a beleaguered movie star desperate for redemption, Bracken (Cassel), the world’s richest man, and Katie (Mod), who’s just unlucky. They are forced on a journey through forest and fire until Mike faces the ultimate question: what would he sacrifice for humanity?" the publication detailed.

Apart from leading the film, Taylor-Joy, and Evans are also serving as executive producers of the project. When it comes to Salma, the actress and filmmaker has been booked and busy, most recently working on her new TV series, 'Like Water for Chocolate,' inspired by the best-selling novel and film of the same name.

'Like Water for Chocolate' is a six-episode series led by Azul Guaita. The new show follows the romance between Tita and Pedro, a couple keeping their love a secret while living in Mexico in the early 1900s.