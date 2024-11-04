What Tom Cruise thinks about Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman's rumored feud after Paris incident

Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman made headlines after their awkward incident at Balenciaga's runway show during Paris Fashion Week. It was reported that the pair remained friendly despite the brief encounter that went viral. Many online users shared mixed reactions after seeing the video, including Tom Cruise, who reportedly had some thoughts about the situation.

As reported by In Touch, a close source revealed that the actor “keeps up with Hollywood news a lot more than he lets on and this one definitely caught his eye, not just because it involved Nicole.” The 'Mission Impossible' star is also known to be close friends with Salma, following his split from Nicole.

“He’s always been a huge fan of Salma and is still so grateful for the support she showed him after he broke up with Nicole," the insider continued. “His admiration for her is purely platonic,” the source said about their friendship.

© Salma Hayek/Instagram Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise at Victoria Beckham's birthday party

“He really respects [Salma's] talent and her work ethic and thinks she’s a class act, so of course he’s itching to find out what really went down between her and Nicole.” The source told the publication that “Salma is being very professional and saying it's all a big fuss over nothing, as is Nicole. They're both trying to downplay this, but that hasn’t stopped Tom from poking his nose in and bringing it up to his contacts, trying to get the inside dirt and guessing it’s his ex wife who’s to blame.”

Are Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman starring in a new movie together?

It's no secret that Tom has had incredible success with Mission Impossible, and now that the franchise is coming to an end, a new report indicates that he intends to make a sequel to the 1990 NASCAR drama 'Days of Thunder.'

© Archive Photos Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the racetrack in a scene from the film 'Days of Thunder', 1990.

The former couple met on the set of the movie in 1989 and went on to fall in love. They got married in 1990 and ended things in 2001. And while news about the sequel seems to be just speculation, many are wondering if Nicole would accept sharing the screen with Tom again.