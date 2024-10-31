Salma Hayek, Linda Evangelista and son Augustin are a happy family in latest outing: Salma's role as a stepmom

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek are doing a great job at co-parenting. The Mexican icon has maintained a friendly relationship with the supermodel, and is a proud stepmom of Linda's son Augustin. While the blended family rarely makes public appearances, Linda and Augustin showed support for Salma as she received the Innovator Award for Entertainment & Altruism in New York City.

Augustin is the son of Salma's husband François-Henri Pinault, and the actress is always showing her love and appreciation for both of their kids. Salma is also a stepmom of Mathilde and François, from Pinault's first marriage to Dorothée Lepère.

© TheStewartofNY Linda Evangelista, Salma Hayek and Agustin Evangelista

The couple are parents to Valentina, and Salma has been open about her blended family in the past. "I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one," she previously said during an interview with Red in 2017. "The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."'

© Jamie McCarthy Linda Evangelista, Salma Hayek Pinault and Penelope Cruz

Most recently, the actress shared a birthday message for Augustin. "Happy 18th bday Augie you’re officially a full grown up man who just became legal at least in Mexico and France," Salma wrote on Instagram.

© Taylor Hill Linda Evangelista, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Agustin Evangelista

Salma and Linda have kept a close relationship and are constantly showing appreciation for each other on social media. The supermodel also detailed a sweet anecdote with the actress to Vogue: “I was sick,” Linda said. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner. Spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Salma Hayek speak onstage during the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards

She continued. "The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving, I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.‘ And poof, she was here.”