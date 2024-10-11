Salma Hayek celebrates stepson Augustin's 18th birthday: 'We love you so much'

Salma Hayek is a proud stepmom. The Mexican icon is known for having a loving blended family with her husband François-Henri Pinault. The pair are always spending quality time with their daughter Valentina, and his son Augustin and daughter Mathilde from his previous relationship with model Linda Evangelista from 1996 to 2004.

Salma and Linda also have a good relationship, as they previously showed support for each other, and revealed that they continue to have a great blended family. The actress took to social media to write a sweet message for Augustin on his birthday. "Happy 18th bday Augie you’re officially a full grown up man who just became legal at least in Mexico and France," Salma wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Salma Hayek and her stepson Augustin

"Your gentle heart is like healing caress in our lives because you bring warmth and light to everyone around you," she wrote, adding "Keep bringing the laughter and joy. We love you so much." Salma shared multiple photos on the birthday post, including one where Linda can be seen hugging Augustin.

© Instagram Augustin and his mom Linda Evangelista

Salma can be seen sharing a sweet embrace with Augustin during a recent vacation. Fans of the actress praised her for her wholesome birthday post and congratulated her on being a good stepmom. "You are a wonderful stepmother Salma," one person wrote, while someone commented, "Salma is definitely a wise and loving woman."

© Instagram Augustin and his dad François-Henri Pinault

Augustin also has a good relationship with Salma's mom Diana Jiménez Medina, as the pair can be seen smiling and having a casual conversation in one of the photos.

© Instagram Augustin and Salma Hayek's mom Diana Jiménez Medina

Salma's motherhood journey:

"I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one," she previously said during an interview with Red in 2017. "The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."'

"My kids are humble. I don't know how I did it, but I think that what was great is that they have a big spectrum of things," she said to Page Six."So for Christmas, I like them to open millions of presents, but some of them are very small and meaningful, some of them are very silly and playful and then they get one or two really nice ones," she explained.