Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz pose in glamorous corset dresses: More about their friendship

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz have one of the longest friendships in Hollywood. The Mexican icon and the Spanish star have had successful careers in the film industry, and have shown support for each other throughout their personal and professional lives.

Despite the pair having busy schedules, they always find time to catch up. Most recently, at the 14th Annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Salma and Penelope decided to walk the red carpet together, holding hands and smiling for the cameras at the event.

© TIMOTHY A. CLARY Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek

The two stars stepped out in one of the latest fashion trends, corset dresses. They wore different ensembles, with Salma sporting a custom-made gown from the Balenciaga Winter 24 collection. She paired the Bustier Gown in red crepe twill with Knife 110mm Pumps in black calfskin.

© Taylor Hill Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek Pinault attend the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards

Meanwhile, Penélope wore a dazzling silver Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a cowl-neck gown and a thigh-high slit. The actress paired the look with a silver clutch, silver earrings, and silver platform sandals.

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz's friendship:

The pair continue to show their support for each other. Most recently, Salma congratulated her friend on her recent Latin Grammy nomination for her participation in the song 313 by Residente.

Despite being born on different continents, their passion for acting and their professionalism brought them together in Los Angeles, California, in the early 90s.

© Emma McIntyre Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek

Salma opened up about their friendship in an interview with Vogue Arabia. The Spanish press asked me who I would like to work with, and I said, Penélope Cruz,” she said. “We started talking and you were supposed to come to Los Angeles to do auditions and meet agents. We were starting out in our careers, and I said ‘Why don’t you just stay in my house? I can come and pick you up at the airport.’ I went to pick you up and I remember the first time I saw you, we smiled. And it’s been more than 20 years of a solid friendship. We clicked instantaneously. It felt like we had known each other for a lifetime.”