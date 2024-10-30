Inside the relationship of Gisele Bündchen's kids and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is growing her family. The 44-year-old model has been dating Joaquim Valente, with the two first meeting on a photo shoot in 2021 and him later becoming her jiu-jitsu instructor. According to new sources, Bündchen's kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, have a great relationship with Valente.

"Her kids really like him,” said a source to US Weekly. The kids have grown used to Valente who's been "living at [Bündchen’s] house in Miami for while.”

The source went on to say that Bündchen is incredibly happy with her relationship and with this new stage in her life. “Their chemistry together has always been there and they have a lot in common," continued the source. "They’ve been in love for a while.”

Bündchen shares her kids with Tom Brady, her partner of over a decade. Following the news of Bündchen's pregnancy, Brady shared a story on Instagram that sparked much conversation. The image was set to the Chick's cover of "Landslide," and featured a sunset, with him adding three heart emojis in the corner. The song's lyrics scrolled over the image, reading, "Can the child within my heart rise above?"

No comment.

More details about Bündchen's pregnancy

The news of Bündchen and Valente's pregnancy was broken by PEOPLE this past October 28.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," said a close source to Bündchen.

While the pair initially shot down rumors of romance, they confirmed their relationship in February 2024. "They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other," said a source to PEOPLE.

Bündchen and the people closest to her have rarely addressed her romance with Valente, but she's made it clear that she's happy and doing well after divorcing Brady.