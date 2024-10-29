How Tom Brady found out about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy: athlete shares cryptic photo

News broke on Monday, October 28, that Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her third child. The 44-year-old model found love with Joaquim Valente, 36, after her divorce from Tom Brady, and it will be his first. While the couple is reportedly happy, people can't help but wonder how the former NFL player feels, and how he found out. A few hours after the news, he shared a cryptic post.

The former couple was married for 13 years

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Taking to Instagram, where he has 15.1 million followers, the former quarterback shared a photo of a sunset set to The Chick's "Landslide" which is a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song.

Tom Brady's song choice can be a clue to how he is feeling

He chose a specific part of the song and displayed the lyrics on the screen, which started with "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?" The song about changes, aging, and reflections, could be a big clue as to how he is feeling.

How Brady found out

As two A-listers, they know the power of media, and according to TMZ, the model told her former husband about what she was expecting before any headlines could. According to insiders, Gisele told Tom and their two children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian before the media found out.

The timeline of Bündchen's relationship has stirred up controversy in the past. Multiple sources told TMZ that Brady believed they started before the reported June 2023. "They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate," an insider told the outlet. If it's true Tom really felt that way, then the news has probably come with some pain.

How far along is Gisele?

Sources told TMZ that Bündchen is more than halfway through her pregnancy and is about 5 or 6 months along. As for the baby’s gender, the outlet notes the couple wanted it to be a surprise and is waiting until birth, just like she did with her other two children.