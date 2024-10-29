Gisele Bündchen is reportedly thrilled to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente

While most people are shocked by Gisele Bündchen's third pregnancy, she is utterly "excited" to have her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, according to sources close to the supermodel. People magazine reported that an insider said Gisele "feels good about the pregnancy" and that she "is not planning to find out" the baby's sex until it is born.

The source said "Gisele's very happy in Miami. She enjoys her life there. Everyone's thriving." The person added that Bündchen feels "very lucky" to share this journey with Valente, who worked as a jiu-jitsu instructor for the family. "They started out as friends but have been seriously dating for over a year," the source continues. "She's excited about the baby and feels good. She's several months along and planning a home birth."

© The Grosby Group Gisele Bundchen with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente in Miami

Reports of Gisele's pregnancy made headlines on Monday, October 28, when the publication informed that Bündchen, 44, and Valente, 37, were overjoyed with the news. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source told People.

Gisele shares two kids with ex-husband, Tom Brady. The retired athlete took to social media to share a cryptic message following the pregnancy news. Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former quarterback shared a photo of a sunset accompanied by The Chicks' song "Landslide," which is a cover of the original by Fleetwood Mac.

He selected a particular part of the song and displayed the lyrics on the screen, beginning with "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?" This song, which explores themes of change, aging, and self-reflection, could provide significant insight into his feelings.

© Getty Images Tom Brady looks on prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

How Brady found out about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy

As two high-profile celebrities, they understand the influence of the media. According to TMZ, the model informed her former husband about her expectations before any news broke. Insiders report that Gisele shared the news with Tom and their two children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian before the media caught wind of it.

How far along is Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy

Sources informed TMZ that Bündchen is over halfway through her pregnancy, estimating she is about 5 to 6 months along. Regarding the baby's gender, the outlet reports that the couple wishes to keep it a surprise until the birth, similar to what Bündchen did with her other two children.

The timeline of Bündchen's relationship has generated controversy in the past. Multiple sources informed TMZ that Brady believed their relationship started before the reported date in June 2023. "They should include 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate," an insider told the outlet. If Tom truly felt that way, then this news has likely caused him some pain.