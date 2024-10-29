Salma Hayek discusses passion project 'Like Water for Chocolate' that took 6 years to make; 'I'm very tired!'

Salma Hayek is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and still has problems getting shows and movies produced. Hayek has been promoting her new TV series, "Like Water for Chocolate," inspired by the best-selling novel and film of the same name.

In an appearance on The Today Show, Hayek opened up about the project's development, revealing that she was so passionate about the idea that she stood by it for six years. "I've been doing it for so long, you would think it would get easier!" she said, making hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb laugh.

Hayek went on to say that even though she has a spotless record when it comes to her production credits, the industry still takes a very long time to approve her projects.

"They're all successes but it takes me years to convince people," she said. "Trust me, it's gonna be good for you. And I haven't been wrong once and I still have to fight. I'm very tired!" she said, making the studio laugh.

You can watch Hayek's full interview below.

More details about 'Like Water for Chocolate'

"Like Water for Chocolate" is a six-episode series led by Azul Guaita. It follows the forbidden romance between Tita and Pedro, two young people living in Mexico in the early 1900s. One of the things that has made the story such a success is its inventive use of magical realism, which grants Tita a special ability.

"One of the things that I love is that it's also about food. Because Tita, our protagonist, has the power that when she cooks, her emotions go into the food. When people eat it, everybody is affected," explained Hayek.

She revealed that the book was so rich that limiting the series to six episodes was almost a challenge. Hayek also shared that the story is set in a period of significant change in Mexico, focusing on "women who struggle to get control of their own destiny," a topic that contemporary viewers will surely relate to in this day and age.

"Like Water for Chocolate" premieres on Max this November 3rd, with episodes premiering every week.