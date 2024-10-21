Salma Hayek celebrates milestone by sharing 'freaky' statistic; 'I couldn't have made it without you'

Salma Hayek is celebrating milestones. The Mexican actress recently shared an Instagram video where she celebrated reaching 29 million followers, a number that makes her one of the world's most influential celebrities. To commemorate the occasion, Hayek shared a fun statistic that would please data lovers of all sorts.

The video shows Hayek wearing black and looking stunning. It appears to have been recorded in a booth or studio, with the lights and the setting providing and elegant look to Hayek's clip.

"For all of you who like... kind of freaky things with numbers, here's an interesting one," she said, speaking to the camera directly. "29 years ago, I was 29 and that's when my career kind of went global."

"I'd like to thank all of you... 29 million followers!" she says, cheering alongside other people in the room, who remain off-screen. "Thanks for all of your support. I couldn't have made it without you. Mil gracias!"

In the caption, Hayek thanked her followers and promised more content, hoping to continue to climb the Instagram ladder. "THANK YOU, GRACIAS 29 MILLION OF YOU!!! I am forever grateful... Your love, support, and positivity mean the world to me," she wrote. I' wouldn’t be here without you all. 30 million, here we come!"

Hayek's sweet birthday post to her daughter Valentina

In September, Hayek celebrated her daughter Valentina's 17th birthday. Hayek's post was made up of various images taken over the course of Valentina's life, beginning with a video of the two recording a message in the car. Valentina smiles sweetly in all images, wearing adorable outfits and posing alongside her father. In the last image, she's seen as she is now, celebrating her 17th birthday as she stands in front of some celebratory balloons that spelled 'Happy Birthday.'

Hayek wrote an emotional message in the post's caption, calling attention to the fact that soon Valentina will be moving from home and attending college. "My baby last birthday at home (for now)," she captioned it. "I'm already having separation anxiety she makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale."