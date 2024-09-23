Salma Hayek reveals her daughter Valentina Paloma might be moving out of their home

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma share a unique and strong bond. As Valentina celebrates her 17th birthday and prepares to embark on her journey, Salma is experiencing a mix of emotions. While she is happy to see her daughter taking a significant step towards independence, she also feels a sense of nostalgia as she reflects on how quickly time has passed.

Salma recently expressed these sentiments in a heartfelt message dedicated to her daughter on her 17th birthday, underscoring the significance of this milestone for their family.

The most adorable moment of the show came when the special guest posed with her mom and dad who were clearly bursting with pride. And of course the stylish chica was dressed in Gucci although a more casual look than her mom's statement dress.

Through her Instagram profile, Salma shared an album of photos and videos in which she shared some of the most memorable moments she had with Valentina Paloma. These moments will undoubtedly live forever in the actress's heart. The artist wrote an emotional message in which she appeared somewhat nostalgic, as she revealed that this would be her daughter's last birthday at home, at least temporarily.

"My baby last birthday at home (for now) Im already having separation anxiety," Hayek said in the first lines, without detailing the reason why Valentina might not spend more birthdays at her side in the coming years.The actress continued with her message, referring to the life she has become accustomed to, in which Valentina Paloma has always been her accomplice and companion.

"She makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways, makes me want to dance, sing, and cook, and makes life so exciting. I love you so much, mi Vale 💋🙏♥️," the star added.

Salma Hayek's stepdaughter, Mathilde Pinault, also wished the girl a happy birthday. The model shared a few photos of the young girl on her Instagram stories. One was a picture of Salma's daughter posing in a mountainous landscape, and the other showed her standing next to Mathilde. However, Pinault kept the post simple, only adding 17, representing the birthday girl's age.

Salma's priority

Salma Hayek has been very open about her experiences with motherhood and balancing it with her professional life. In an interview with Glamour Mexico magazine, she said, "Women can have everything, but not at the same time. There have been times when I've been on the verge of making a film and been super professional, and other times when I've had to say, 'No, I'm leaving. Right now I have to be present with my family.'"

She continued, "When I make films, I am not separated from my daughter Valentina Paloma for more than two weeks. This sometimes limits me a lot. François never complains, but children want to have their own life. They do not want to follow their mother. I do not know how other actresses do it. I thought that when they were older it would be easier, but no, in adolescence, you have to be just as present as when they were babies."