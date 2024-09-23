Princess is all smiles on college campus in London: See new photo

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is back in the UK for school! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's 19-year-old daughter has begun her studies at University College London. The school's first term commenced on Sept. 23, per UCL's website. The day before, the Dutch Royal House shared a photo of Alexia on campus, smiling in front of a "Welcome" banner, as well as a video of her waving at the camera.

"Princess Alexia is in London where she will be starting her studies at University College London this week," the caption alongside the Instagram post reads (translated to English). "She is starting the Bachelor of Science & Engineering for Social Change at the Faculty of Engineering. The Princess' study time is considered private."

It was announced in August that Alexia would be studying at the university in London. The Princess has previously studied in the UK. In 2021, she began her International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Atlantic in Wales, and graduated from the school in 2023. After obtaining her International Baccalaureate diploma, Alexia took a gap year during which she undertook her first solo engagement.

At King's Day this past April, Alexia revealed (via RTL) that her gap year included "a little work" and "a little travel." She said, "In a gap year like this, every moment is special. I enjoyed everything very much."

The week before starting her studies in London, Alexia was out with members of her family on Prinsjesdag 2024 (Prince's Day 2024). The Princess stunned in a scarlet gown for the occasion. The red dress appears to be one that her mother Maxima has worn in the past.

Alexia is the Dutch Queen and King's second daughter. The Princess is second in line to the Dutch throne, after her older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia.