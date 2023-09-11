Princess Alexia borrows mom Queen Maxima’s dress for big outing©Getty Images
Princess Alexia wears mom Queen Maxima’s dress for big outing

The Dutch Princess graduated from high school in May

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands borrowed a dress from her mother Queen Maxima for a royal milestone. The 18 year old undertook her first solo engagement on Saturday, Sept. 9, wearing an Oscar de la Renta cold-shoulder dress that has previously been worn by her mom. Alexia completed her look with heeled sandals and statement flower earrings.

The Princess christened the Vox Alexia, a Van Oord ship, in Rotterdam. She was also given a tour of the ship and spoke with employees.

Alexia’s first solo engagement comes months after her high school graduation. Queen Maxima and King Willlem-Alexander’s second daughter graduated from UWC Atlantic in May.

The Princess, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, revealed during her family’s annual summer photocall in June that she planned on taking a gap year. “A bit of travel, work and everything,” she said at the time (via AD), noting that she had “a lot of plans,” but nothing had been planned yet.

Alexia will be joining her parents and older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, at Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day) on Sept. 19. It will mark the first time that Alexia has attended the State Opening of Parliament. The King, Queen, Princess of Orange, Princess Alexia, Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien will travel by carriage from Noordeinde Palace to the Royal Theater, where His Majesty will deliver a speech. After the Speech from the Throne, the royals will return to Noordeinde Palace and make an appearance on the balcony.

