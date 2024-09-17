Princess Catharina-Amalia looks spectacular in cutout dress on Prince's Day

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands made a stunning appearance on Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day) 2024. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's 20-year-old daughter looked spectacular wearing a crepe gown from Safiyaa that featured dramatic sleeves and a cutout detail.

© Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The Princess of Orange accessorized the glamorous gown with metallic sandals, a headband, gold jewelry and a matching clutch. Social media users praised the future Queen of the Netherlands' look with one commenting on the Dutch Royal House's Instagram: "Beautiful 😍…. Amalia looks amazing 🫶🏻!"

"Amalia, you look so beautiful! 🧡🧡🧡," another wrote (translated to English), while someone else commented (translated to English): "Taking a deep bow to our crown princess. Look at her glow... she deserves that, that girl! After all the negativity she had to endure, now Shining Amalia! 😍."

The Princess of Orange, along with her sister Princess Alexia, their parents and the King's brother Prince Constantijn and his wife Princess Laurentien, were out on Sept. 17 for Prinsjesdag, which is the State Opening of Parliament. Prince's Day is held on the third Tuesday in September.

On Prinsjesdag, the Dutch King delivers the Speech from the Throne. In the speech, "the government outlines its plans for the coming year and reflects on the current situation in the Netherlands," per the Dutch Royal House. Willem-Alexander began the speech on Tuesday saying (translated to English): "It is tempting to look back at the start of this parliamentary year on a summer of sports that once again demonstrated what our country is capable of. For all those millions of sports fans in the Netherlands – including my own family – there was much to enjoy. And there was much to be proud of."

The royals traveled by carriage in a royal procession from Noordeinde Palace to the Koninklijke Schouwburg, where His Majesty delivered the Speech from the Throne. Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and their eldest child rode in the Glass Carriage. The procession also included Princess Alexia in another carriage with her uncle and aunt. At the end of September, Alexia will be heading to the UK to begin her studies at the University College London.