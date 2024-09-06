King Willem-Alexander takes a wheelchair bike for a ride: 'I hope you have fastened your seat belt'

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands went for a spin on a wheelchair bike during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Association de Zonnebloem on Sept. 4 in Mirns. Dressed in a blue suit and tie, His Majesty gave a woman, said to be named Ida van Rooij, a ride on a Zonnebloem bike, which allows individuals with disabilities to go on bicycle trips.

© Patrick van Katwijk

"I hope you have fastened your seat belt," the King told Ida, according to Omrop Fryslân (translated to English). The monarch's passenger reportedly laughed, "Now I am at the mercy of the gods."

© Patrick van Katwijk

Queen Maxima's husband, 57, was all smiles as he cycled the Zonnebloem bicycle. His Majesty's passenger also appeared to have a great time. After her ride with the King, Ida was quoted as saying: "Beautiful, with the king on the back of the bike. Who gets to experience that! I enjoyed it so much."

© Patrick van Katwijk

Meanwhile, Willem-Alexander laughed post-ride (via Brabants Dagblad), "Her hair was still in good shape after the high speed." The Dutch King also noted, "It was just great to see how, with modern technology, with an electrically powered bicycle, you can still give people the space to go outside and participate in society."

© Patrick van Katwijk

An image of the royal dad of three cycling with Ida was posted to the Dutch Royal House's Instagram account. "How awesome! And a huge experience for the lady, so beautiful," one Instagram user commented (translated to English). Another wrote, "Fantastic moment😍, the king went so hard 😂 and the lady was confidently enjoying with a smile from ear to ear🧡."

King Willem-Alexander met with participants and volunteers of De Zonnebloem on Wednesday and spoke with them "about the pursuit of a society in which people with a physical disability can participate naturally and without hindrance," per the Dutch Royal House.

