Dutch Princess watches Olympic event with Spain's King Felipe

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands is back at the Olympics! After attending events early on with her parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, and sister Princess Alexia, the Princess of Orange returned to the Games this week. The 20 year old was seen at the Jumping Individual Qualifier in Versailles on Aug. 5.

© Europa Press Sports The Dutch Princess sat next to King Felipe of Spain during the match between France and the Netherlands

She was also out on Monday at the 3x3 basketball match between the Netherlands and France, where she was joined by King Felipe of Spain. The Spanish King and Dutch Princess sat next to each other during the basketball game and were spotted sharing a hug.

Back in April, Amalia was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic by King Felipe. In a state official newsletter, the Spanish monarch said: “Wanting to give proof of My Royal appreciation to Her Royal Highness the Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, on the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, and after deliberation by the Council of Ministers in its meeting on April 9, 2024, I come to grant you the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabel the Catholic."



King Felipe of Spain and Princess Catharine-Amalia shared a hug at the match on Aug. 5, 2024

Later that month, the Princess attended her first state banquet during King Felipe and Queen Letizia's state visit to the Netherlands. Ahead of the state banquet, it was reported that Amalia had secretly lived in Spain for more than a year to escape threats made against her. Her dad King Willem-Alexander confirmed at the banquet that "circumstances" had required his firstborn "to live in Madrid for a while."

“This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves,” the Dutch King told his guests in a speech at the banquet. “A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this.”