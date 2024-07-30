Queen Maxima's youngest daughter absent from family fun at the Olympics

The Paris Olympics have proven to be a family affair for the Dutch royals. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands have been attending events in the French capital since the games officially began on July 27.

The King and Queen have been joined by two of their daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia , 20, and Princess Alexia, 19, at various events. Noticeably missing from the family outings has been Their Majesties 17-year-old daughter, Princess Ariane. Ariane is the youngest of the royal couple's children.

Maxima and Willem-Alexander were out with Amalia and Alexia on Tuesday to cheer on Dutch athletes. The Dutch Royal House released pictures of the royals' from July 30, including a selfie of the Queen and her firstborn. The caption alongside the post noted that Tuesday would be the last day that the royal family would be at the Olympics in Paris. During their time in the French capital, the King, Queen, Princess of Orange and Alexia have attended various events, and on July 27, they were filmed dancing with athletes in the Olympic Village.

King Willem-Alexander has been an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2013. His Majesty and the Queen were among the royals at the Olympics Opening Ceremony last Friday.

In a message released the day of the opening ceremony, Maxima and Willem-Alexander said: “Best of luck to all the #TeamNL Olympians in #Paris2024! Your hard work, dedication, and passion have brought you here. Enjoy to the fullest and make the Netherlands proud. We're looking forward to exciting matches and special sporting performances in Paris."