Princess to attend university in London—Find out what she plans to study!

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is returning to the UK for college. The Dutch Royal House announced on Aug. 9 that Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's 19-year-old daughter will be studying at University College London.

In a statement, the Royal House said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will start a bachelor's degree in Science and Engineering for Social Change at the Faculty of Engineering, University College London (UCL) at the end of September."

"Princess Alexia’s time at university is considered to be private," the statement continued.

According to the school's academic calendar, the term begins on Monday, Sept. 23.

© Patrick van Katwijk Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will begin her studies at University College London in September 2024

Alexia is Maxima and Willem-Alexander's second daughter. She is second in line to the Dutch throne, after her older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Alexia has previously studied in the UK. Back in 2021, the Princess began her International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Atlantic in Wales. She graduated from the school in 2023. After obtaining her International Baccalaureate diploma, Alexia took a gap year during which she undertook her first solo engagement—christening the Vox Alexia, a Van Oord ship, in Rotterdam.

At King's Day 2024, Alexia admitted (via RTL) that she had been looking forward to doing "something other than school" during her gap year. She revealed that it included "a little work" and "a little travel." She said, "In a gap year like this, every moment is special. I enjoyed everything very much."

During the Dutch royal family's annual summer photo session in June, Alexia shared at the time that she did not know what she wanted to study. She said (via AD), "I heard a lot of things about myself. Which study you choose depends on personal reasons. I don't know yet either." Her father, Willem-Alexander, replied, "We would also like to know."

