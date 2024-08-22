Skip to main contentSkip to footer
DJ arrested for driving same route as Queen Maxima's daughter: report
King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Princess Amalia of the Netherlands during the Women's Cycling Road Individual Time Trial on Day 1 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)© DeFodi Images

DJ arrested for following same route as Queen Maxima's daughter: report

The Dutch Princess secretly lived in Spain for a while to escape threats made against her

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
AUGUST 22, 2024 3:27 PM EDT

A radio DJ was reportedly arrested after driving the same route as Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands. According to NOS and Dutch News, four individuals, including radio DJ Serginio Piqué, allegedly drove the same route as Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's eldest child from Amsterdam to Antwerp earlier this month.

The NL Times reported that the Belgian SWAT team stopped the group in Antwerp city center and "talked them out of the car under gunpoint." They are said to have been handcuffed and taken to a police van, where they were questioned for about an hour.

“The Belgian officers said they had been formed by a Dutch security service that the friends had taken the exact same route as Princess Amalia,” lawyer Vito Shukrula, who is representing Serginio, told Het Parool (via NL Times). “Amalia is said to have left from the Singel in the center of Amsterdam for Antwerp. My client and his friends are said to have taken the exact same exits.”

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 7: King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, Princess Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Alexia of The Netherlands and Princess Ariane of The Netherlands pose for the media during a photo shoot at Royal residence Huis ten Bosch Palace on June 7, 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Patrick van Katwijk
Princess Catharina-Amalia (far left) is the King and Queen's eldest child

Vito added, “The Belgian police chief eventually told my client and his friends that they were upset that the Dutch services had given them incorrect information and that they had, therefore, deployed on such a large scale for nothing. They were told that at least they now had a good story and that they could continue on their way.” 

Per NOS, the arrest followed a tip from a Dutch service. "It was a situation in which the Crown Princess was involved, something that we must take seriously. We therefore had well-founded reasons to carry out the check in such a way," a spokesperson for the police told NOS (translated to English).

In September of 2022, De Telegraaf reported that security measures had been “stepped up considerably as an attempted kidnapping or an attack is taken into account," and earlier this year, it was reported that the Princess of Orange had secretly lived in Spain to escape threats made against her. During King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain's state visit to the Netherlands this past April, King Willem-Alexander confirmed, “Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam.”

“This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves,” the Dutch King continued. “A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this.”

On King's Day 2024, Amalia admitted (via AD) that her time in Spain made life in the Netherlands “somewhat possible again” and that she was “happy to be back.”

