Is Princess Alexia's stunning scarlet look courtesy of her mom Queen Maxima?

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands looked radiant in a red on Prinsjesdag 2024. The 19-year-old royal stepped out with her mom Queen Maxima, dad King Willem-Alexander and older sister Princess Catharina-Amalia on Tuesday in The Hague.

Alexia appeared to borrow a dress from her mother for the occasion. According to royal reporter Josine Droogendijk, the Dutch Princess was wearing a dress that Maxima "wore on Budget Day" (Prince's Day) in 2002, and again in 2003 at Noordeinde Palace.

Princess Alexia, Princess Catharina-Amalia, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, along with His Majesty's brother Prince Constantijn and his wife Princess Laurentien, traveled in a royal procession from Noordeinde Palace to the Koninklijke Schouwburg on Sept. 17. On Prinsjesdag, which is the State Opening of Parliament, the King delivers the Speech from the Throne. In the speech, "the government outlines its plans for the coming year and reflects on the current situation in the Netherlands," according to the Dutch Royal House. Following the Speech from the Throne on Tuesday, the Dutch royals returned to Noordeinde Palace, where they appeared on the balcony.

Alexia's appearance came less than a week before the University College London's first term is scheduled to begin. The Dutch Royal House announced in August that Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's second child will study at the university. In a statement, the Royal House said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will start a bachelor's degree in Science and Engineering for Social Change at the Faculty of Engineering, University College London (UCL) at the end of September. Princess Alexia’s time at university is considered to be private."

Alexia has studied in the UK before. The Princess graduated from UWC Atlantic in 2023. After obtaining her International Baccalaureate diploma from the school in Wales, the royal took a gap year. Alexia is second in line to the Dutch throne, after her father and sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia.