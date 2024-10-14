Salma Hayek honors her Hollywood Latino peers in a Hispanic Heritage Month tribute

Salma Hayek has always proudly embraced her Latino roots, and now she’s celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the impact of her fellow Latino Hollywood stars. The Mexican actress took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to the Latino and Hispanic artists who, just like her, have risen to stardom, breaking barriers in Hollywood.

Hayek’s Instagram post featured a carousel of photos capturing iconic moments throughout her career. The pictures included some of the biggest names in Hollywood, such as Alfonso Cuarón, Penelope Cruz, Sofia Vergara, Guillermo del Toro, and Antonio Banderas.

She also featured stars like Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Zoe Saldaña, Jenna Ortega, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Eugenio Derbez, and others—celebrating their immense talent and trailblazing journeys.

Salma’s emotional post radiated pride and gratitude as she highlighted the unity and perseverance of Latinos in Hollywood. “Grateful for the strong community around me that continuously uplifts our culture, amplifies our voices, and pushes for change. Together, we honor our heritage ❤️,” she wrote, expressing how Latinos have banded together to achieve great things globally.

Proud of her Mexican heritage

In 2015, Salma Hayek faced backlash when comments she made in Vogue Germany were misinterpreted, leading some to accuse her of denying her Mexican heritage—a claim she fiercely denied. “I have never denied my origins or my culture,” Hayek stated in an official response. She added, “I’ve taught my daughter to embrace her Mexican heritage, to love my first language, Spanish, and to learn about Mexican history, music, folk art, food, and even the Mexican sweets I grew up with."

© Rich Fury Salma Hayek has ensured that her daughter Valentina Paloma is in touch with her Hispanic heritage

"I’ve always been an active member of my community. My entire life, I’ve strived to represent my Mexican roots with honor and pride.” Salma Hayek

Through her continued work and advocacy, Salma Hayek has shown her deep connection to her heritage and the Latino community, making her a powerful voice for representation in Hollywood and beyond.nd