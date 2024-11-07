How Jennifer Lopez is spending her post-divorce Christmas

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Jennifer Lopez, and she's approaching the holidays with balance—finding time to recharge while keeping up her wellness routines. With Christmas around the corner, the mother of two is ready to celebrate with her family and stay hydrated in the process.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez at the special screening of 'Unstoppable' at the SVA Theater in New York City

As her favorite holiday approaches, Lopez told PEOPLE in a recent interview that she's ready to "slow down" and spend time with her kids and family from the East Coast after what she called "a pretty intense year."

“The holidays are such a special time for us, and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax, and have fun and create new memories," she told the outlet.

The 55-year-old, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, says she's ready to go all out for her kids this Christmas. “I love all the decorations, the hot chocolate, the music, and I try to make it out of a storybook for my kids," she said.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez is ready for another holiday season with her twins Max and Emme

But even during a busy holiday season, she tries to keep her routine consistent. The always radiant star says she sticks to her skincare routine even when she's tired and makes time to work out so she "can stay energized."

JLo, who was recently holding hands with someone special, also said she finds moments "to relax and recharge, whether it's through a little affirmation or a little mindful breathing meditation for a couple of minutes in the morning." The 55-year-old even carries her "Bling cup" filled with water everywhere she goes so she can stay hydrated.

© IG: @JLo Despite the heartbreak Lopez has always looked incredible

The busy mom and businesswoman finally finds time to put on a face mask after the kids go to sleep. “Once the kids have gone to bed, I’m like, okay, my time,” she shared.

It's been a busy year for Lopez, and she has a highly anticipated film, Unstoppable, hitting limited theaters on December 6, that she reportedly hopes will win her an Oscar. Although she canceled her This Is Me... Live tour earlier this year to focus on her personal life, she’s not slowing down creatively. “I want to continue challenging myself to evolve and try new things while being true to who I am and those I love,” she said.