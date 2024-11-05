Jennifer Lopez was seen holding hands with a special companion in SoHo

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted enjoying a stylish day out in New York City with her sister, Lynda Lopez. The sisters were photographed walking arm in arm after having lunch at Sadelle's, a popular SoHo restaurant known for its classic bagels and New York-style brunch. In true J.Lo fashion, the singer and actress looked effortlessly chic in a cozy cream-colored faux fur coat paired with flared light-wash jeans.

She accessorized with tinted aviator sunglasses, tan leather gloves, and a white crossbody bag, exuding her signature blend of elegance and New York street style.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez and her sister Lynda were spotted holding hands after having lunch at Sadelles in Soho.

Her sister, Lynda, a journalist and author, matched Jennifer's relaxed vibe, opting for a classic gray turtleneck under a black trench coat, complemented by blue jeans, black ankle boots, and oversized sunglasses. The close bond between Jennifer and Lynda was evident as they walked hand in hand, chatting and laughing together. Known for their strong family ties, the Lopez sisters have always supported each other's careers and personal endeavors.

Lynda, who has worked as a news anchor and reporter in New York, has often spoken about how proud she is of her sister's accomplishments. Their lunch date comes at a busy time for Jennifer, who has been juggling multiple projects, including her latest movie "Unstoppable."

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez and sister Lynda spotted holding hands after having lunch at Sadelles in Soho.

Jennifer's soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, surprisedly praised her performance in the film, which Affleck co-produced. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck admired Lopez's work in the film, calling her performance "spectacular." Affleck praised each actor's dedication, including heavy hitters like Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale. "Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," he shared. "Billy Goldenberg, Jennifer, Don Cheadle, Jharrel [Jerome], and Bobby Cannavale were all passionate about this film."

Although Affleck has not publicly commented on his ongoing divorce, Lopez discussed their separation in an interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine. "You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete," Lopez reflected. "I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'"

© Lionel Hahn Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/WireImage)

According to the Daily Mail, Affleck wasn’t aware that Lopez planned to discuss her personal life in a recent interview. “Ben knows she’ll talk about the breakup forever, as she’s made albums and documentaries about both of her past relationships,” a source told the British publication. “While he’d prefer she didn’t talk about it, he feels like she always will,” the source continued, suggesting that he knows that is his reality. “He didn’t get a heads-up that she would speak about their relationship, but he assumed it would eventually happen. It’s as much a part of her life as anything else, and he’s accepted that he can never really escape it.”

Jennifer Lopez's sister visits Ben Affleck's daughter Violet

Hours before the Lopez sisters' outing, Lynda shared a photo with Violet, Affleck's eldest child. Lynda shared a post during her visit to New Haven, where Yale University is located, the school Violet attends. The images capture New Haven's stunning fall foliage and show Lynda and Violet cozied up together for a selfie. "New Haven with my favorite Yalie," Lynda captioned the post, adding a blue heart emoji.

Despite the tension between Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the pair has prioritized their children. Emme and Fin remain friends, while Violet and Jennifer Lopez continue to strengthen their relationship.



