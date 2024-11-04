Jennifer Lopez steps out in micro shorts and stiletto boots: Her latest fall looks

Jennifer Lopez is all about dressing for the season. The Hollywood star has mastered the fall look, stepping out in stunning ensembles and wearing earthy colors during her latest outings. The actress turned heads in New York City, where she wore a Gucci set paired with a glamorous makeup look.

JLo was photographed as she arrived at a special screening of her new film Unstoppable, which has received praise following her performance. The singer was all smiles in a brown Gucci knitted ensemble, including a cozy sweater and matching micro shorts.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez at the special screening of 'Unstoppable' at the SVA Theater in New York City

Jennifer completed the look with the perfect glossy stiletto boots, a brown bag, and brown gloves. The chic outfit featured a crystal-encrusted collar. JLo rocked a bold dark red lip and waved at the crowd waiting for her outside the building.

© DAVID BECKER Jennifer Lopez arrives to speak during a campaign rally

This is JLo's latest look after her special appearance at Kamala Harris' rally in Las Vegas, where she stepped out in a brown bodycon midi dress. The dress featured a high neck, long sleeves, and angular shoulder pads. She paired the look with brown strappy heels and diamond rings.

When it comes to her red carpet looks, Jennifer has also included neutral colors. Jennifer attended the 2024 AFI Fest where she also promoted her film 'Unstoppable' at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles. This time the actress showed off her toned legs in a pale pink micro skirt.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez attends the 2024 AFI Fest

JLo wore an oversized cream canvas jacket, paired with a matching cream-colored blouse. She completed the ensemble with a brown leather belt, a white handbag, and nude Gucci platforms. She styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a glossy pink lip.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez was spotted promoting her new film Unstoppable

The singer made the perfect transition from summer to fall after stepping out in an earthy ensemble at the Toronto International Film Festival. She was photographed wearing a green V-neck sweater paired with a pleated skirt featuring a high slit. JLo completed the look with statement jewelry, including gold bracelets and earrings.