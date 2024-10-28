Jennifer Lopez takes her and Marc Anthony's teenage twins, Max and Emme, to L.A hotspot

Jennifer Lopez, looking radiant as ever, was spotted dining with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and close friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, at Los Angeles hotspot Arden following her attendance at AFI Fest 2024. The singer and movie star, who continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, brought her signature style and grace to the evening.

Lopez dazzled in a soft blush pink slip dress for the outing. She layered the look with a stunning Erdem collared coat, which featured intricate embroidered detailing on the upper portion. Her choice of accessories—a light pink clutch and the Paris Texas Lidia Mule in silver —further elevated her look, blending glamour with refined ease.

© The Grosby Group Following the premiere of her film at ARDEN in West Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a family dinner with her vocal coach Stevie Mackey and her children Max and Emme, celebrating the evening in a relaxed and joyful atmosphere.

Lopez went full glam with her makeup, sporting a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, and a glossy nude lip that highlighted her radiant complexion. Her golden blonde tresses were styled in a sleek blowout, parted down the middle for a polished, effortless look.

Max kept his outfit low-key and comfortable with a dark plaid jacket, black pants, and a Bass Pro Shops cap. Emme echoed her brother's relaxed style, opting for a black T-shirt, blue pants, and black Converse sneakers, adding a casual-cool vibe to the family's evening attire.

Meanwhile, Mackey maintained the chic, understated theme in an all-black look consisting of a dark button-up shirt, black slacks, and brown leather dress shoes. He was even spotted carrying leftovers as the group exited, a sweet reminder of the cozy evening shared among close friends and family.

Lopez's dinner at Arden capped off a night of celebrations following AFI Fest 2024, where she turned heads on the red carpet.

JLo recently revealed how her twins helped her to keep pushing through after her public breakup with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck. The pair had remained silent until now as Lopez shared her thoughts on the emotional experience she went through this summer, which resulted in the filing of their divorce.

The musician spoke with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, where she highlighted the support of her family and "beautiful kids" amid the difficult moments she has faced. "How can I pay attention to that when I have these beautiful kids and all this amazing stuff going on in my life? I can't," she said about remaining grounded.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez with Emme and Max in Japan

"It's not until you go through incredibly hard moments and huge disappointments that you never could have imagined, that these things start becoming crystal clear," she said in the interview. "But the journey for me started probably when I had my kids, and that was 16 years ago."

"You start slowly chipping away at different things - 'This is not right and this is not right' — and learning how to be on your own, and you start putting the pieces together and then you think, 'Oh, I did it! I've got it!'" Jennifer added. "Even now being a parent, I have much more empathy for what they've been through. I love my parents, but I do see the effect of who they were and how they were raised, on me."



