Jennifer Lopez's sister visits Ben Affleck's daughter Violet amid Lopez-Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be getting a divorce, but the rupture hasn't fractured the ties formed through their marriage. In a new post, Lopez's sister Lynda shared a photo with Violet, Affleck's eldest child.

© Pierre Suu Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck

In a new post shared on Instagram, Lynda shared a photo with Violet. The post was shared while Lynda visited New Haven, the location of Yale University, Violet's school. The images show New Haven's beautiful fall foliage and Lynda and Violet huddled close for a selfie.

Lynda wore a brown sweater and Violet wore a white Patagonia winter coat that she paired with a brown crossbody bag, and her translucent glasses.

"New Haven with my favorite Yalie," Lynda captioned the post, adding a blue heart emoji.

Jennifer Lopez and Violet's close relationship

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August of this year. The news came after months of Affleck and Lopez not being seen with each other and confirmed rumors that had been swirling for some time now.

Despite the tension that exists between Affleck and Lopez, the pair has prioritized their children, with Emme and Fin remaining friends, and with Violet and Lopez continuing to grow their relationship. Over the past couple of months, Violet has been spotted with Jennifer on various occasions, including a trip to The Hamptons, where they were seen riding some bikes.

In August of this year, Violet was spotted wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress initially worn by Lopez. Violet dressed the elegant look down by pairing it with some sneakers and was seen meeting with Max and Emme, Lopez's kids with her ex Marc Anthony.

"She got extremely close to JLo over the past couple of years, and it broke her heart when they split," said a source to The Daily Mail.