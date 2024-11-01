Jennifer Lopez wowed in figure-hugging dress and diamond jewelry at Kamala Harris' campaign rally

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in one of her signature ensembles. The Hollywood star, who is getting her fans excited about her performance in her new movie 'Unstoppable,' looked elegant in a stunning fall look while showing her support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

JLo was all smiles arriving at Kamala's campaign rally in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging dress and rocking a glamorous makeup look. The actress styled her hair in loose waves, showing off her honey-blonde highlights.

© DAVID BECKER Jennifer Lopez arrives to speak during a campaign rally for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris

Jennifer looked thrilled to be supporting Kamala, waving at the audience while wearing a brown bodycon midi dress, perfect for the season. The dress featured a high neck, long sleeves, and angular shoulder pads. JLo paired the look with brown strappy heels and diamond rings.

© DAVID BECKER Jennifer Lopez

The singer and performer revealed that she was excited to be in Las Vegas. “Buenas noches Las Vegas,” she said. “Now, you guys know I’m no stranger to this town. I’ve been on stage here many, many times—too many times to count. But this is the most important stage I’ve been on.”

Jennifer urged her fans to vote in the election after sharing an embrace with Kamala. “The election is just five days away and there’s so much at stake. The choices facing America now are monumental."

© Ethan Miller Jennifer Lopez speaks at a "When We Vote We Win" campaign rally

She continued. “You are the ones who are going to send the message that Nevada is Harris country. … Right now, we are on the brink of an election that demands a choice, a choice between backwards and forwards, a choice between the past and the future, a choice between divided and united.”

Apart from Jennifer Lopez, other celebrities and A-list Latinos have shown their support for Kamala, including her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and her friends and fellow musicians, Ricky Martin, and Bad Bunny.