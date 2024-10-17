How Jennifer Lopez plans to 'get revenge' after Ben Affleck divorce: 'She wants an Oscar'

Jennifer Lopez is unstoppable. The Hollywood star, who recently opened up about a difficult moment in her life amid her divorce from Ben Affleck, seems to be preparing for a big year ahead, as she is now focusing on her acting projects after the release of her latest album in 2024.

JLo has been involved in multiple projects this year, and she is about to see her hard work pay off, as sources indicate that she is aiming for the Oscars. The star will be campaigning for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film 'Unstoppable,' which was produced by her estranged husband and his longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon.

© Emma McIntyre Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of "Unstoppable"

The producers are reportedly supporting her campaign for the Oscar, and an insider said that this is her way of "getting revenge" after her divorce. "She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise," a close source to the star said to the Daily Mail.

"She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable," the insider said to the publication, sharing their thoughts about her performance as a hard-working mother. "She is sensational in it, I saw the movie and wow, she nails it."

© Deadline William Goldenberg, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome and Anthony Robles of "Unstoppable" during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024

"I think a lot of people have discounted her acting skills because she is such a glamazon but this film is a wake up call, like, hey guys, she can really act her pants off," the source added. "Jen wanted the Oscar for Hustlers and felt she deserved it, and she pretty much did but there is prejudice against her. There is a hope that she will get the gold for Unstoppable."

© Hector Vivas Jennifer Lopez poses during the 'Atlas' premiere in Mexico

Apart from her Oscars campaign, Jennifer continues her deal with Netflix and will be starring in a new romantic comedy titled 'Office Romance' alongside 'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein. She also stars in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' which is an adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical and is set to be released in 2025.