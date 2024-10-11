How Ben Affleck reacted to Jennifer Lopez’s recent comments about their breakup

Recently, Jennifer Lopez made headlines by opening up about her split from Ben Affleck. While she didn’t mention his name or provide specific details, she shared her feelings about the changes in her personal life, making it clear that a relationship does not define her, nor is she looking for someone new at the moment. Naturally, all eyes turned to Affleck, with many eager to hear his reaction to his ex’s revelations. His reaction has now reportedly come to light.

It has been reported that Ben was unaware that JLo would speak publicly about their separation

According to the Daily Mail, Affleck wasn’t aware that Lopez planned to discuss her personal life in a recent interview. However, sources say he wasn’t entirely surprised by her decision. “Ben knows she’ll talk about the breakup forever, as she’s made albums and documentaries about both of her past relationships,” a source told the British publication.

“While he’d prefer she didn’t talk about it, he feels like she always will,” the source continued, suggesting that the Batman star has resigned himself to the reality. “He didn’t get a heads-up that she would speak about their relationship, but he assumed it would eventually happen. It’s as much a part of her life as anything else, and he’s accepted that he can never really escape it.”

Ben was seen the same day Jennifer's interview was published

Affleck also seems to understand Jennifer’s way of coping with their breakup, which includes speaking openly about it. According to the source, Affleck “respects how Jen needs to process things” and acknowledges that she has always been someone who talks about her personal life.

“Everyone deals with loss and breakup in their own way, and this is what Jen needed to do—Ben just has to accept that,” the insider explained. That said, while the actor seemingly has no issue with her sharing her side, “he’d prefer to keep some things private, especially the more important details about their relationship.

Ben was photographed in Los Angeles while scouting the location for his upcoming film

On the same day Lopez’s interview was published, Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles. Contrary to what some might expect, the actor appeared calm and relaxed. Reports say he was scouting locations for his next film and spent time chatting with his team. He was dressed casually in blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and a checkered orange jacket, which he later removed.

What did JLo say about their breakup?

During a conversation with comedian and host Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, Lopez shared some profound reflections on love and relationships. "You have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, “I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,’” she explained.

Although she didn’t name Affleck directly, she admitted that things have been tough. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, “These things are not going to kill me,” it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,” she confessed, making a clear reference to her recent breakup.

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, “No, I’m actually good,” Lopez shared, emphasizing that she’s not looking for anyone else at the moment.