Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affeck's mansion is causing issues in their divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going forward with their divorce. The former couple made headlines after reuniting last month at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, but despite looking very affectionate with each other, the pair have not changed their mind about their split.

Most recently, the actress opened up about her new life chapter, revealing that she is focusing on her kids and her professional life. "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill," she said to Interview magazine.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Despite her positive perspective, the singer is still reportedly facing a tense situation when it comes to the division of assets in her divorce. The pair share a lavish mansion in Los Angeles, valued at approximately $68 million.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $65 million house in Beverly Hills

"When determining how community property is divided, factors such as who made the down payments, who covered mortgage costs, and who paid for renovations will be heavily considered," Entertainment attorney Tre Lovell explained to The Mirror US.

"If Jennifer contributed more financially, this could complicate the process of splitting the asset," Lovell said to the publication. It was also reported that the two parties are still deciding how to divide the property, making the negotiations tense as both are standing their ground.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "The Mother"

What JLo thinks about the attention caused by her divorce:

"Some people are going to love you and some are not going to understand you, and some people just want to hate you to hate you, and none of that really matters. What matters for me, as an artist, is doing work that inspires me and that I enjoy doing," she said to Interview.

"I had been in the public eye for a while, I don’t take it as seriously as everybody else. I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know who my friends are. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff. If you hope to have a long career, you have to learn how to deal with that part of the business," she concluded.