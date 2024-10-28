Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny support Puerto Rico after viral comment at Trump rally

Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny are some of the Puerto Ricans who decried comments that were recently made at a Donald Trump rally. On Sunday night, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage," prompting a response from many artists of Puerto Rican heritage.

© STARLITE Ricky Martin is a proud supporter of his hometown of Puerto Rico

Hinchcliff was a speaker at a Trump rally hosted in Madison Square Garden and made various remarks against Latin immigrants and Puerto Ricans. “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said.

The comments were rapidly decried by Kamala Harris' campaign, inspiring various Puerto Rican artists to publicly endorse her and her proposals. Martin shared a video of Hinchcliff's joke, while also sharing various slides of Harris' proposals, which claim to address some of the struggles that are faced by the Puerto Rican population.

Lopez and Bad Bunny also shared various stories of Harris on their Instagram pages, including a clip in which her campaign decried Trump's response to Hurricane Maria. Their support is significant considering that both have considerable followings on social media. Bad Bunny has over 45 million Instagram followers while Lopez has around 250 million.

© Jon Kopaloff Lopez's parents were born in Puerto Rico, and met in New York, where she was born

Marc Anthony's endorsement for Kamala Harris

Another Puerto Rican icon who recently supported Harris' campaign was Marc Anthony. The beloved musician made an appearance on one of Harris' political ads, titled "Recuerdo." In the clip, he addresses the camera directly and shares some of his recollections of Trump's presidency, including his behavior and priorities following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

“This election goes way beyond political parties. Let’s remember what the United States represents and stands for: UNITED,” he said. “That’s why I support Kamala Harris for president.”

© Getty Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico and often speaks about issues that affect the island

“Even though some have forgotten, I remember what it was like when Donald Trump was president. I remember what he did and said about Puerto Rico, about our people. I remember after Hurricane Maria devastated our island, Trump blocked billions in relief," he said.