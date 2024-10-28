Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama makes a statement in leopard-print suit and black heels
Michelle Obama attends the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere on December 07, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix)© Erika Goldring

Michelle Obama makes a statement in leopard-print suit and black heels

Beyoncé was also a speaker at one of Kamala's rallies in Houston, Texas, as part of her campaign.  

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 28, 2024 3:31 PM EDT

Michelle Obama gave an inspiring speech at Kamala Harris' rally, showing her support for the Democratic nominee ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. The former first lady looked elegant in a bold ensemble and shared a sweet moment with Kamala on stage. 

Michelle stepped out in a black and brown leopard-print pantsuit from Theory, which included slim-fit trousers, a matching blazer, and a black top underneath. The author wore black heels and accessorized the look with small gold hoop earrings and a low-slung braid.

Michelle Obama smiles upon arrival to a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris© Brandon Bell
Michelle Obama smiles upon arrival to a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

She also rocked a glamorous makeup look, including a nude glossy lip, while addressing the audience at the rally. Apart from the former first lady taking the stage, Beyoncé was also a speaker at one of Kamala's rallies in Houston, Texas, as part of her campaign.  

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US First Lady Michelle Obama © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US First Lady Michelle Obama

The singer endorsed Kamala in an all-black look. Beyoncé wore a miniskirt suit paired with black heels and minimal jewelry. "It's time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y'all ready to add your voice to the new American song?" she said. 

Beyonce attends campaign rally in support of US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris© Anadolu
Beyonce attends campaign rally in support of US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris

"Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris," Beyoncé said. "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," Beyoncé added. 

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé walk onto the stage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris© Jordan Vonderhaar
Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé walk onto the stage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris

"A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided," she said. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what's possible with no ceilings, no limitations," she continued. "We must vote, and we need you."

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS