Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello are rocking this fall trend: Who wore it best?

Camila Cabello has been making headlines for her style after becoming a familiar face at runway shows in Paris and New York Fashion Week. The 'Havana' sister was recently spotted wearing a chic Miu Miu ensemble in Paris, marking the beginning of fall with the perfect fall trend.
The singer attended the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 runway show wearing a gray cropped sweater paired with a white collared shirt underneath. However, it was her gray plaid pleated miniskirt that made the outfit complete, featuring buckle details and an embellished design on the front.
Another celebrity rocking the fall trend is none other than Sabrina Carpenter, who wore a black cropped vest featuring a high neck, paired with a plaid mini skirt in earth tones. The singer shared a photo on social media, showing the casual yet chic look.
Sabrina's friend and fellow artist Taylor Swift joined the trend during her latest outing in New York City. The fan-favorite musician was accompanied by one of her closest friends, model Gigi Hadid. Taylor wore a black cropped sweater with a V-neck.
She paired the fall ensemble with a red-and-brown plaid mini skirt, a brown belt, and matching brown platform boots. She completed the look with a brown bag and minimal jewelry while rocking a bold red lip and styling her hair in loose waves.
Another celebrity wearing the trend is Khloe Kardashian. Just like Camila, the reality star wore a Miu Miu ensemble during one of her family outings in Los Angeles, as she was accompanied by her mom Kris Jenner.
Khloe wore a Miu Miu crop top and a brown plaid mini skirt. She paired the look with knee-high brown boots, dark sunglasses, and gold statement jewelry. Our favorite celebrities and A-list stars continue to change their wardrobes as we head into colder temperatures, showing multiple looks while transitioning from fall to winter.