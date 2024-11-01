Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello are rocking this fall trend: Who wore it best?

Camila Cabello has been making headlines for her style after becoming a familiar face at runway shows in Paris and New York Fashion Week. The 'Havana' sister was recently spotted wearing a chic Miu Miu ensemble in Paris, marking the beginning of fall with the perfect fall trend.

The singer attended the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 runway show wearing a gray cropped sweater paired with a white collared shirt underneath. However, it was her gray plaid pleated miniskirt that made the outfit complete, featuring buckle details and an embellished design on the front.

© Grosby Group Camila Cabello turns heads in a chic dark academia ensemble

Another celebrity rocking the fall trend is none other than Sabrina Carpenter, who wore a black cropped vest featuring a high neck, paired with a plaid mini skirt in earth tones. The singer shared a photo on social media, showing the casual yet chic look.

© Instagram/SabrinaCarpenter

Sabrina's friend and fellow artist Taylor Swift joined the trend during her latest outing in New York City. The fan-favorite musician was accompanied by one of her closest friends, model Gigi Hadid. Taylor wore a black cropped sweater with a V-neck.

© Grosby Group Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid step out for dinner in New York City

She paired the fall ensemble with a red-and-brown plaid mini skirt, a brown belt, and matching brown platform boots. She completed the look with a brown bag and minimal jewelry while rocking a bold red lip and styling her hair in loose waves.

© Grosby Group Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, indulge in some retail therapy

Another celebrity wearing the trend is Khloe Kardashian. Just like Camila, the reality star wore a Miu Miu ensemble during one of her family outings in Los Angeles, as she was accompanied by her mom Kris Jenner.

Khloe wore a Miu Miu crop top and a brown plaid mini skirt. She paired the look with knee-high brown boots, dark sunglasses, and gold statement jewelry. Our favorite celebrities and A-list stars continue to change their wardrobes as we head into colder temperatures, showing multiple looks while transitioning from fall to winter.