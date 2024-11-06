Tom Brady shares another cryptic post amid Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may no longer be together, but they are still making headlines. With the news that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, everyone is dissecting his social media activity, trying to figure out how he is feeling about the situation.

© Getty Tom Brady's social media activity is being dissected

After word spread about her pregnancy, the retired quarterback shared a photo with The Chick's "Landslide" lyrics. On Tuesday, he raised eyebrows again when he shared a famous Theodore Roosevelt quote known for its resilient message about staying above judgment. "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better," the quote begins.

"The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither knows victory nor defeat," it continues.

© IG: @tombrady

Tom is reportedly "happy" for his ex-wife

© GettyImages The athlete was reportedly surprised about the news

There could be many reasons why the quote resonates with Brady. As reports surfaced, sources said he was "stunned" by the news, though he’s now “happy for Gisele” and focused on his family and career. "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least," a source told Page Six.

Brady and Bündchen were together for over a decade before announcing their divorce in October 2022 and share two children. The timing of her pregnancy with Valente has stirred up some lingering controversy, as sources have hinted that Brady suspected their relationship started earlier than they publicly acknowledged. At his roast, a majority of the jokes were about her relationship with the jiu-jitsu trainer.

How he found out

As two A-listers, they know the power of media, and according to TMZ, the model told her former husband about what she was expecting before any headlines could. According to insiders, Gisele told Tom and their two children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian before the media found out.

How far along is Gisele?

Sources told TMZ that Bündchen is more than halfway through her pregnancy and is about 5 or 6 months along. As for the baby’s gender, the outlet notes the couple wanted it to be a surprise and is waiting until birth, just like she did with her other two children.