Tom Brady was reportedly 'stunned' over Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy but is 'happy' for her

Tom Brady reportedly went through a rollercoaster of emotions after finding out his ex-wife and mother of two of his children, Gisele Bündchen, is pregnant. News broke on Monday that the 44-year-old model is expecting her third child, first with her jiujitsu trainer boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

© Getty Gisele reportedly told Tom about the news last week

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the quarterback knew that things "were serious between Gisele and Joaquim," but he "never imagined they would be having a child together." "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least," they explained.

© The Grosby Group Photographers surrounded Gisele to get a photo of her bump after news broke on Tuesday

After the initial shock, Brady has apparently “grown used to the idea, and he’s happy for Gisele,” the insider added, emphasizing that his priority remains his children and career. “What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business," they said.

Bündchen, who is "thrilled," reportedly told her ex-husband and children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, that she was pregnant before they could find out through the media, per TMZ. Page Six later reported she told him last week.

The mother of two is reportedly 5-6 months pregnant. As for the baby’s gender, the outlet notes the couple wanted it to be a surprise and is waiting until birth, just like she did with her other two children.

© MEGA Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bundchen in July of this year

Following the announcement, Brady shared a cryptic Instagram post featuring a sunset and lyrics from The Chicks' cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” including the line, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?” Fans speculated the song choice reflected his feelings about the unexpected news.

© Getty Images Happier times between the former Hollywood couple

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before divorcing in October 2022. The timeline of Bündchen's relationship has stirred up controversy in the past. Multiple sources told TMZ that Brady believed they started dating before the reported June 2023. "They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate," an insider told the outlet. If it's true Tom really felt that way, then the news has probably come with some pain.