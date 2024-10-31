Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Brady was reportedly 'stunned' over Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy
CHANGES

Tom Brady was reportedly 'stunned' over Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy but is 'happy' for her

The retired athlete is focused on his kids and career

Jovita Trujillo


OCTOBER 30, 2024 9:29 PM EDT

Tom Brady reportedly went through a rollercoaster of emotions after finding out his ex-wife and mother of two of his children, Gisele Bündchen, is pregnant. News broke on Monday that the 44-year-old model is expecting her third child, first with her jiujitsu trainer boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Tom Brady looks on prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)© Getty
Gisele reportedly told Tom about the news last week

 According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the quarterback knew that things "were serious between Gisele and Joaquim," but he "never imagined they would be having a child together." "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least," they explained. 

Photographers surrounded Gisele to get a photo of her bump after news broke on Tuesday© The Grosby Group
Photographers surrounded Gisele to get a photo of her bump after news broke on Tuesday

After the initial shock, Brady has apparently “grown used to the idea, and he’s happy for Gisele,” the insider added, emphasizing that his priority remains his children and career. “What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business," they said. 

Bündchen, who is "thrilled," reportedly told her ex-husband and children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, that she was pregnant before they could find out through the media, per TMZ. Page Six later reported she told him last week.

The mother of two is reportedly 5-6 months pregnant. As for the baby’s gender, the outlet notes the couple wanted it to be a surprise and is waiting until birth, just like she did with her other two children.

Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bundchen in July of this year© MEGA
Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bundchen in July of this year

Following the announcement, Brady shared a cryptic Instagram post featuring a sunset and lyrics from The Chicks' cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” including the line, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?” Fans speculated the song choice reflected his feelings about the unexpected news. 

Gisele and Tom Brady Met Gala 2019© Getty Images
Happier times between the former Hollywood couple

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before divorcing in October 2022. The timeline of Bündchen's relationship has stirred up controversy in the past. Multiple sources told TMZ that Brady believed they started dating before the reported June 2023. "They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate," an insider told the outlet. If it's true Tom really felt that way, then the news has probably come with some pain.

