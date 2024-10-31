Mariah Carey tries to hit a Christmas note before Kerry Washington gets involved

Mariah Carey made it clear early in October that she wasn’t ready to dust off her famous “All I Want for Christmas” classic. She teased fans on Wednesday on social media that the time was finally here, hitting one of her famous notes before getting a surprise interruption from Kerry Washington.

Washington had a good reason for interrupting Carey - it's voting season. The 47-year-old actress was a walking VOTE advertisement wearing a shirt, hat, and stickers. "It's not your season yet, Mariah. It's voting season,” she tells the singer.

The Scandal star then went into a line of questioning like if Carey was registered to vote. “I made a plan, and I executed it,” the 55-year-old icon confirmed. A proud Washington responds, "That's amazing because it's my season before it's her season.” “So all we need now is you,” she said before showing off her harmonies with Carey.

In the comments was presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, who wrote, "Your vote is your power! Thank you both for using yours."

Celebrity endorsements

Washington has been campaigning for Harris and using her platform to encourage fans to use their voice. The video comes amid a wave of celebrity endorsements for Harris. Following Tony Hinchcliffe's viral "set" at the Trump rally where he called Puerto Rico a "floating pile of garbage," Latinos like Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez endorsed Harris.

Nicky Jam, who previously endorsed Trump at a rally where the former president misgendered him by calling him "hot," withdrew his support. “Never in my life did I think that a month later a comedian would come to criticize my country, to speak poorly of my country, and therefore I renounce any support to Donald Trump and move aside from any political situation. Puerto Rico se respeta, Nicky Jam,” he said in a video shraed to Instagram on Wednesday.