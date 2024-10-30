Brooklyn Beckham reveals he is ready to be a young dad: 'My mum and dad were the best mum and dad ever'

Brooklyn Beckham is sharing his thoughts about being a nepo-baby. The 25-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham continues to follow his career as an aspiring chef despite the negative criticism he has received. Brooklyn addressed the online attention and revealed he is also ready for his new life chapter with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

During his latest interview with Grazia magazine, Brooklyn says he knows he is a nepo-baby. "Yeah, of course," he said. "Obviously I am one. But I couldn’t help how I was born, at all. There’s always going to be people that say rubbish. But as long as you do something that makes you happy and you’re kind to people, that’s all that matters," he said about his passion for cooking.

© Pascal Le Segretain David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

"I’m always gonna get it, no matter what I do. And I’m fine with that. It makes me work harder, because I’m like, I’m gonna prove these people wrong," he said about the criticism. "I’ve never been that lazy person to just sit back and just do nothing. I really want to make a name for myself. I want my kids to grow up and be like, “My daddy did that.” That’s what I think about," he told the publication.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

He went on to talk about his plans to expand his family. "I’ve always wanted to be a young dad. I love that my dad’s young. He was like my mate," he explained. "Just how my dad raised me. So loving. I really know I’m going to be a great dad. My mum and dad were the best mum and dad ever."

"They did an amazing job. I think I turned out all right. I don’t think it’s going to be as hectic as when I was a baby. So that might be a little bit different," he added, "Whenever my wife’s ready."