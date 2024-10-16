Harper Beckham poses with mom Victoria in pink dress and heeled sandals: 'Back in LA'

Harper Beckham is having fun with her recent outfits. The 13-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham is following in her mom's footsteps by stepping out in some incredible and stylish ensembles, even when it comes to casual looks, as she recently posed with her family at her brother Brooklyn Beckham's Cloud 23 event.

This time Harper joined Victoria at the Anastasia Beverly Hills launch in Los Angeles, where the pair were photographed with some of the special guests for the evening. "Thank you so much to my dearest friend [Anastasia Soare] for hosting us in your beautiful home last night!" Victoria wrote.

The fashion designer continued, mentioning Norvina and Harper. "You are truly an inspiration and it’s always such a pleasure to be back in LA with you. Kisses," Victoria added.

The mom-daughter duo was all smiles during their latest outing, with Harper wearing a pink optic illusion dress, featuring a floral print. She paired the look with white heeled sandals and minimal gold jewelry, including a charm bracelet and small hoop earrings.

Harper styled her hair straight and rocked a soft glam makeup look including a glossy lip. Meanwhile, Victoria wore a black dress paired with black platforms and diamond jewelry.

The fashion designer showed off her short hairstyle and her glamorous makeup look including a subtle smokey eye. "Harper is so grown up and naturally beautiful like her mum," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Harper looks fabulous, she really stands out against all the black," adding, "So we all agree that Harper is our favorite. Right? Xx such a doll."

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham

Harper wore another pink dress for Victoria's recent fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week, where all her family showed support for her latest collection. "Always there to support me… I love you all so much!!" Victoria wrote on social media.